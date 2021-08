CCI = (3 X % Excellent) plus (2 X % Good) plus (1 X % Fair) minus (1 X % Poor) minus (2 X % Very Poor) Of the select crops on the chart, all showed deterioration since the last condition was reported as of July 12. The largest drop across these crops was seen for oats at 46 points, while the next largest was soybeans at 38 points followed by barley at 31 points. The spring wheat condition fell by 24 points, canola fell by 19 points and durum by 15 points.