Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Two-time Grammy-nominated progressive music titans DREAM THEATER will release their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", on October 22. "A View From The Top OF The World" is DREAM THEATER at its musical finest expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The seven-song album also marks the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.