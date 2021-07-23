Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By Doug George Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 9 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :. TOP 20...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Here’s what concert tours go on sale this week

Summer is in full swing and the latest batch of concert tour announcements means the rest of 2021 is shaping up to be pretty, pretty good. You may recall our list of rescheduled 2021 concert tours that was updated on a weekly basis. The list was long and grew to be even longer as many artists began to announce their return to the road.
Marion, MAWicked Local

Marion Concert Band: ‘From Jazz to Rock’

MARION - The Marion Concert Band continues its Friday evening concert series with a program of American popular music on Friday, July 30. The program, which features two trumpet soloists and a variety of pop styles from the 1900s to the present, is as follows:. Washington Post March - J.P....
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Tour is Heading to Vegas

The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert tour is expected to debut in Las Vegas this Fall. Last week, the late singer’s estate announced the U.S. tour of “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.” The six-month show will take place at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting on October 26. Tickets are on sale now at Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Announces 'A View From The Top Of The World' Album, U.S. Tour

Two-time Grammy-nominated progressive music titans DREAM THEATER will release their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", on October 22. "A View From The Top OF The World" is DREAM THEATER at its musical finest expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The seven-song album also marks the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.
Musicredlandscommunitynews.com

Texas Tenors amass a worldwide fan base

The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They are Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artist in the World for 2019. With impressive live ticket sales tracked by PollStar, they are considered the most successful touring group in the history of “America’s Got Talent.”
MusicBillboard

Rauw Alejandro & Becky G to Headline Billboard Latin Music Showcase in Spain

Emax Group announced Friday (July 30) their highly anticipated Billboard Latin Music Showcase, which is to take place in October in Seville, Spain, co-produced by Yemani Events. The 2021 BillboardLMS event, in alliance with Sony Music, Universal Spain, Beon Worldwide, Seetickets, and Sportandlife, will be headlined by Puerto Rican sensation...
Musicthexplorion.com

15 Richest DJs in the World in 2021

Electronic music is more popular than ever before, and the highest-paid DJs are amassing massive fortunes. Some of the best and richest DJs can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars every set and millions of dollars per year. DJs are certainly not the first individuals who come to mind when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy