‘Art of Banksy’ has new Chicago venue and opening date

By Doug George Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — “The Art of Banksy” will open Aug. 14 on State Street, according to an announcement Friday from presenter Starvox Entertainment. That’s more than a month late for the exhibit and a recent change in venue — the show of Banksy work had been announced for the Epiphany Center for the Arts in the West Loop, but according to emails to the Tribune in mid-July from both the venue and show producers, lease terms for that space fell through. “Art of Banksy” tickets first went on sale in May for a July 1 opening; those ticket-buyers will be notified of the change in venue and those with tickets earlier than Aug. 14 will be contacted to reschedule.

