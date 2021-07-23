Cancel
David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

By A.D. Amorosi
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.”

