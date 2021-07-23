Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: ‘Old’ from Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan

By Kevin Finnerty
showbizjunkies.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should be a perfect vacation for a family on the brink of separation turns into a deadly holiday in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Dating back to 1999 with the release of his big spooky hit film The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan has been writing and directing extremely creative, intense, and sometimes bizarre films. His latest, Old, is not exactly in the same category.

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Gael Garcia Bernal
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Mpaa Rating#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Inglourious Basterds': Quentin Tarantino Says He Didn't Let Christoph Waltz Rehearse With the Rest of the Cast

Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that he asked Christoph Waltz to not rehearse with his co-stars prior to filming Inglourious Basterds. While appearing on Brian Koppelman's The Moment podcast (via IndieWire) earlier this week, the director said he didn't want the other actors involved in the project to know just how spectacular Waltz was as Nazi Colonel Hans Landa before they shot with him. The way Tarantito tells it, he told Waltz:
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
EntertainmentCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Unwraps Teaser Before Debut

The time is almost here. Prepare to become “old”. Night Shyamalan’s latest foray into horror–Old–will land in theaters this Friday, July 23, and a new, creepy teaser is now available to give fans a glimpse into the bizarre events about to unfold in the film, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the brief clip on this page.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

M. Night Shyamalan says Old has some parallels to the pandemic

During a recent roundtable interview for his new thriller movie, Old, Split director M. Night Shyamalan discussed how the upcoming film reflects current times. He says the premise of a family trapped together on a supernatural beach holds some striking parallels with the world’s experience with Covid-19. Based on Pierre...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Old: Vicky Krieps on M. Night Shyamalan’s unsettling new thriller

Any new M.Night Shyamalan movie is a big deal, always highly anticipated as soon as a trailer drops, and his latest movie Old is no different. Based on Pierre Oscar Lévy’s and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel Sandcastle, Old is a chilling thriller movie centred around a family who find themselves on a secluded beach.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

M. Night Shyamalan says Old is “disturbing and dark” in new featurette

Much like the characters marooned on M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious beach, it will feel like the blink of an eye before the passing of time results in OLD being released in cinemas this Friday. However, Universal have found enough time to squeeze in a final featurette in which the director talks about his filmmaking process, and how he doesn’t think he makes “horror” films; take a look below….
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – M. Night Shyamalan dishes on Old and teases new films

EJ Moreno speaks to iconic director M. Night Shyamalan about his new film Old…. Sitting down with M. Night Shyamalan is an honor for any genre fan. The man has crafted some of the most intriguing and polarizing films for decades now and seems like he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With Old, he’s back with another genre-bending psychodrama that Shyamalan shot during the pandemic.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Old (2021) dir. M. Night Shyamalan

Like a character in one of his movies, M. Night Shyamalan seems to be stuck in the wrong timeline. When a director of Shyamalan’s offbeat sensibilities makes it into the Hollywood big leagues, they generally follow a set path: a string of cultishly adored indie films; a critical breakout at Sundance; and, finally, a studio deal, either to craft a mainstreamed version of their stock-in-trade or, more frequently these days, to helm a big-budget superhero IP extension. This is, emphatically, not the path Shyamalan has traveled. After making one indie film and one studio rom-com (both barely released and hardly noticed), Shyamalan exploded onto the national consciousness with The Sixth Sense, a truly massive studio crossover hit which was nominated for six Oscars, made over 300 million Clinton-era dollars, and bestowed upon us one of film’s most instantly recognizable catchphrases (“I see dead people!”) and one of its most indelible performances (in Haley Joel Osment’s remarkable, wide-eyed Cole Sear).
Moviestelegraphherald.com

Ellis: Acting, dialogue get 'Old' fast, but ending solid

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old” boasts a great premise, but falters in execution. The Cappa family takes an exotic vacation at a tropical resort. When they arrive at the beach, they find themselves rapidly aging with no known cause. Secluded and with no way out, their family dynamic is put to the test.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Captures the Absurdities of Time

We spend a large chunk of our youth wishing for time to speed up so we can obtain the freedom that comes with adulthood. Then, once we reach adulthood, we wish for the ever-rapid passing of time to slow down to appreciate the freedom that came with youth. M. Night Shyamalan captures both sentiments and bottles them together in Old. Its characters get plummeted into a heightened reality where time moves at warped speed, creating an experience that toggles between unsettling, poignant, and, more often, awkwardly humorous.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mystery, scripts and terror: we spoke with M. Night Shyamalan and Gael García Bernal about Tiempo, his latest film

M. Night Shyamalan is back, a return away from the superheroic environment that returns him to that mystery in which he knows how to handle himself so well. Weather, his last movie, whose criticism you have already available in this holy house, does not hide its premise. In fact, after the translation, the title is, if possible, even more explicit (Old in original version). So it is not surprising that the trailers strive to fearlessly show the central approach of the film: a temporary mismatch that will affect a series of characters located on a mysterious beach. This is something that surprised me in the first viewing, because it is not difficult to imagine a scenario in which the promotion has been much more concise in details, and has ended up generating a mystery that will not be solved until I seem to be (as Alex DeLarge would say) the tape, with its consequent and subsequent shock when discovering the cake. And yes, I still find it more attractive, but I understand the movement, since in reality, Time does not point to any great mystery, it does not strive to generate expectations around a truth hidden from our eyes, rather, seems to focus on the road, putting the accent on how such a particular situation would affect the cast of characters that he places before the camera. Of all this, and of some other things, I have been able to speak, with Gael Garcia Bernal and with his own M. Night Shyamalan, in an interview that we have been granted on the occasion of the premiere of the film in question.
Moviesbaldwin-bulletin.com

Movie Review: Old has outgrown its welcome

Over the years, I have always come to appreciate M. Night Shyamalan’s movies because I have always learned new lessons about film making and writing. Some of my favorite films of his are The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. However, I have probably learned the most from many of his movies that miss the mark such as Lady in the Water, After Earth and The Last Airbender…oh that last one is especially painfully but insightful about how not to write or create a movie.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Nicholas Hoult 'in final talks' to appear alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the upcoming Searchlight dark comedy flick The Menu

Nicholas Hoult is reportedly in final talks to be added to the cast of the upcoming dark comedy film The Menu. The news about the 31-year-old actor was first broken by The Hollywood Reporter, who noted that, should the performer join the project's team, he would be featured alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, who had already signed on to appear in the flick.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hanks Takes on His First-Ever Wes Anderson Movie

Tom Hanks has been given the secret knock to Wes Anderson's exclusive clubhouse. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be off to Spain to share air with the quirky clique including Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Tom Hanks Joins Cast of Wes Anderson's Next Film

Tom Hanks will enter the jewel-box world of Wes Anderson. The Oscar-winning “Forest Gump” star will play a cameo role in the director’s next, as-yet untitled effort. He will play an unspecified minor role, joining a cast of heavyweights that includes Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Adrian Brody. It marks the first collaboration between Hanks and Anderson. That’s remarkable given how Hanks has sought out top auteurs over his decades in the business, previously collaborating with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Jonathan Demme, Paul Greengrass, Robert Zemeckis and the Coen Brothers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy