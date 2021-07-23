Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Things Look Dire For the Queen Mary Attraction: Cheapest Option is Sink It

By Thom Taylor
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Long Beach is facing some major cash expenditures in the hundreds of millions of dollars over what to do with the Queen Mary attraction. From refurbishing it to patching it up or just sinking it, the costs are simply astronomical. Some believe it best to scrap or sink it, while others want the luxury liner preserved because it is the only ship that exists from the golden age of ocean liners.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 5

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Cars
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moffatt Nichol#Indian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 5

Community Policy