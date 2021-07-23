Restaurant Roundup: Trash Panda sets opening date; Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opens

The launch of The Grogan Gallery’s new location at 7800 Washington Ave. accommodates its rapid growth and artistic ambitions. Thirty-foot ceilings and sprawling wall space facilitate a catalogue of grander artworks, while proximity to the city’s top designers, luxury retailers, and cultural centers better fulfill the needs of its expanding base of residential and commercial clientele. The Grogan Gallery will host an opening reception on July 24, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. (CT), to welcome guests to its new gallery space in the Houston Design District. The reception will feature new works from Grogan’s exceptional roster of American and International artists. As the only fine art gallery in the design district, The Grogan Gallery is an essential addition to Houston’s design community. Works by over a dozen artists are currently on view for the current exhibition, including the tranquil female portraiture of René Romero Schuler and captivating color-scapes by new Grogan Gallery artist Tina Hunt, while Gillie and Marc’s iconic I AM RABBITWOMAN welcomes visitors at the entrance of the complex. About Grogan Gallery The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Ave. in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.