Restaurants

Restaurant Roundup: Trash Panda sets opening date; Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opens

Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 9 days ago
Several new restaurants and bars recently are opening or recently opened in the Houston area, including a previously announced bar, a highly anticipated ice cream shop and the latest location of a well-known pho eatery. A longtime Tex-Mex restaurant that was slated to close is now expected to reopen, and a local restaurant and wine shop is relocating. New concepts are also on the way.

Houston, TX
Houston restaurant co. to open steakhouse in historic building along Allen Parkway

Houston-based restaurant group Sambrooks Management Co., which owns The Pit Room and other concepts, will open a steakhouse in the first quarter of 2022. The new restaurant, Andiron, will be housed at 3201 Allen Parkway, near Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston's booming Allen Parkway corridor. The historic landmark previously held the Houston Children’s Museum and most recently was home to theater company Stages. Radom Capital purchased the former Stages building and the adjacent warehouse in 2018 but held off on remodeling the space until the performing arts organization moved out at the end of 2019.
The Grogan Gallery celebrates move to the Houston Design District

The launch of The Grogan Gallery’s new location at 7800 Washington Ave. accommodates its rapid growth and artistic ambitions. Thirty-foot ceilings and sprawling wall space facilitate a catalogue of grander artworks, while proximity to the city’s top designers, luxury retailers, and cultural centers better fulfill the needs of its expanding base of residential and commercial clientele. The Grogan Gallery will host an opening reception on July 24, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. (CT), to welcome guests to its new gallery space in the Houston Design District. The reception will feature new works from Grogan’s exceptional roster of American and International artists. As the only fine art gallery in the design district, The Grogan Gallery is an essential addition to Houston’s design community. Works by over a dozen artists are currently on view for the current exhibition, including the tranquil female portraiture of René Romero Schuler and captivating color-scapes by new Grogan Gallery artist Tina Hunt, while Gillie and Marc’s iconic I AM RABBITWOMAN welcomes visitors at the entrance of the complex. About Grogan Gallery The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Ave. in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.

