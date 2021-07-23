SI Group will sell part of its industrial resin business to German company

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2021 / The Global Intelligent New - Economy Forum 2021 took place between the 15th and 16th of July in Chongqing, China. Since a new chapter of the global scientific and technological industrial revolution is just around the corner, and the rapid development of the new intelligent economy led by artificial intelligence has become an important strategic factor and a core driving force for the global economy in the post - pandemic era. Where scientific and technological progress is going to take us will be one of the most important questions of our lifetime.