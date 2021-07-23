SI Group will sell part of its industrial resin business to German company

AUSTIN, Texas & WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) (“ SolarWinds ”), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, and N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) (“ N-able ”), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, today announced the completion of the previously announced spin-off of the SolarWinds managed service provider (“ MSP ”) business into a standalone, separately-traded public company named N-able, Inc.. Following the separation, which was completed on July 19, 2021, N-able will provide cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (“MSPs”), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. SolarWinds will retain its Core IT Management business focused primarily on providing IT infrastructure management software to corporate IT organizations. N-able common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NABL.”
