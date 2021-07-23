Cancel
SI Group will sell part of its industrial resin business to German company

By Robin K. Cooper
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 9 days ago
"The deal also allows us to focus more intentionally on building and growing our portfolio as a performance additives powerhouse," SI Group chief executive David Bradley said in a prepared statement.

Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

