A Reason to Smile

Alan Muñoz Valenciano at a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown of Rifle, Colorado, is one of seven CSU students to receive major dental procedures through KIND. College of Liberal Arts Associate Professor Eric Ishiwata is one of those many committed folks. Ishiwata is the faculty adviser of the CSU chapter of Dreamers United, a national organization of more than 100,000 immigrants and supporters advocating for DACA/undocumented youth and their families.