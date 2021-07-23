Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL, per report
Justin Simmons may want to enjoy sitting atop the safety market while he can because it looks like the Broncos star may soon be bumped down the bracket. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks are willing to make Jamal Adams the NFL's highest-paid safety. Already, Seattle has made offers that would set the market at the safety position and Garafolo notes that he expects both sides will agree on a deal prior to the start of the regular season.www.cbssports.com
