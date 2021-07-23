Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Everything New on Paramount Plus in August 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Star Trek heads back to the Lower Decks of the Cerritos in August, when the animated series returns for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount is also premiering one of its big summer movies on streaming the say day it hits theaters next month as well. You can watch Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on the unreasonably popular kids’ animated series, on the big screen or on Paramount+ on August 20. Plus every Thursday there are new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ryan
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Shore#The Naked Gun#10 To Midnight#Icarly#Paramount#French#Hawaiians#Acapulco Shore#The Monster Machines#The Power Of Juju
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UEFA
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Hulu New Releases: August 2021

While the other streaming services set up recurring franchises, Hulu has opted to get a bit more experimental with its original offerings in August 2021. Hulu’s list of new releases this month is highlighted by three original series concepts with promise. Reservation Dogs premieres on August 9. Co-created by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), this story will follow four indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma as they stave off boredom and adulthood. Next up is Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18. This miniseries, based on a book of the same name, is produced by David E. Kelley and features staggering cast of Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Audacy

The Reel Buzz: Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August

Hulu is kicking off August with plenty of new originals and the return of a handful of network gems. Fans of “Big Little Lies” can tap into “Nine Perfect Strangers,” a star-studded limited series starring Nicole Kidman as a cult leader at a wellness resort. Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, and Manny Jacinto also appear in the series.
TV Showswmleader.com

New on Netflix August 2021: Every new movie, TV & original arriving

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. This month, watch Paris Hilton try her hand at a cooking reality show. The Witcher...
MoviesPosted by
AL.com

New on Netflix August 2021

Here are the new movies and shows you can stream in July, including “The Kissing Booth 3″ and “Inception.” Check out some of the highlights below, or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix this month. New additions include new original series starring Sandra...
NFLBusiness Insider

Here's how to get a week of Paramount Plus for free

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Right now, you can try out Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Paramount Plus has a large library of movies, shows, and live TV, including original content and reboots. Subscribers can reminisce with reboots of "iCarly," "Rugrats," "The Fairly Odd Parents," "Road Rules," and more to come. There are also plenty of new and old options for movies and shows — check out this guide to watching content on Paramount Plus. Subscribers can indulge in movies such as "A Quiet Place II" and "Star Trek."
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Grease prequel series is coming to Paramount Plus

A Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, is coming to Paramount Plus, Variety reports. The series will follow Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy from the original movie as they form the Pink Ladies girl gang four years before the events of Grease. Described as four fed-up, outcast girls, the show will see them "dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever".
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Is Paramount Plus-Showtime Bundle Ending For Existing Apple TV+ Subscribers?

Reddit subscribers along with posters on Twitter have been reporting billing errors for the Paramount+ - Showtime bundle through Apple TV Channels. Those viewers are saying that their subscriptions are being refunded as being “expired,” which would likely indicate that their subscriptions are ending. According to Apple news site MacRumors,...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Disney Plus in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

As another new month rolls around, so does another new batch of movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus. New Marvel series What If…? starts streaming this August and questions the hypotheticals of the MCU, while the Emma Stone-led movie Cruella is now available to watch for no additional cost after releasing via Premier Access earlier in the year. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to stream weekly, too.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount Plus Is 'Dead,' Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”. Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a...
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Announces She’s Pregnant with Poolside Photo

Summer is the perfect time to show off pregnant bellies poolside and NCIS star, Emily Wickersham, did just that. She recently posted the photo to her Instagram account with the caption, “my mom taking a picture of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” The star sports a simple black bikini and sunhat, lovingly looking down at her adorable baby bump. Fans flooded the post wishing her the best of luck and well-deserved congratulatory remarks.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy