Essential Men’s Footwear: 8 Types of Shoes that Every Man Must Own

Your first challenge when shopping for a new pair of jeans? Trying to understand how there are so many goddamn types of jeans for men, period. There's an infinite spectrum of washes to choose from, not to mention hundreds of brands vying for your attention and your legs. And that's to say nothing of all the offbeat interpretations on the classic pant currently sweeping the market. But the most confusing thing of all might also be the most imperative: navigating the perplexingly wide world of denim fits. Like: What exactly is a relaxed taper, and how is it different from a slim straight? Which jeans are best for your body type? And what kind of rise is in right now?