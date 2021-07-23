UPDATE: Former APD officer resigned hours prior to OWI

Dezarik Michael Long

ANDERSON — Hours after submitting his resignation, a former Anderson police officer was arrested by an APD officer for driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

Dezarik Michael Long, 34, was arrested for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more at 12:31 a.m. on Friday, according to jail records. His BAC level was .265.

The legal level of alcohol consumption is a BAC level of .08.

Terri Austin, the city’s public information officer and media affairs director, provided The Herald Bulletin with the probable cause affidavit and a copy of the Indiana Standard Crash Report in addition to a statement regarding Long’s former employment and arrest.

APD responded to a report of property damage at Ford Autoworld, 2903 S. Scatterfield Road at 12:08 a.m. on Friday, according to the press release.

“Mr. Long appeared to be the sole occupant and driver of a private vehicle, that, according to witnesses, drove off State Road 9 and into the parking lot of the dealership and then struck a sign and two parked vehicles,” the press release states.

Officers recovered three half-empty or empty bottles of Dark Eyes vodka, an empty Coors Light can, an empty Miller Lite can and an empty can of Twisted Tea in the front floorboard and behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle Long was driving at the time of the accident, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD officer Taylor Cole.

Long was hired as a police officer by the city on Feb. 16 and resigned on Thursday. The Herald Bulletin has requested a copy of the resignation letter.

“Mr. Long, like all new hires of the APD, is on a probationary status for a period of (a) year, after their hire date,” the press release states. “All new hires are provisional and are also required to graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy within one year and to successful(ly) complete field training at the department within the same time.”

On Friday, Long’s preliminary charges were listed as a Class A misdemeanor and filed in the Anderson City Court.

This is the second time Long has been arrested for OWI.

In 2011, he was arrested by an APD officer for a Class A misdemeanor of OWI. His BAC level was .19 and his case was processed in the Anderson City Court.

Officers arrested Long in 2011 after he crashed a 2000 black Chevrolet Blazer in the 5500 block of Scatterfield Road, according to police records. The accident occurred in front of the White Castle restaurant.

Long was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor for conversion in 2007. He was arrested by Edgewood police department and his case was processed through the Edgewood Town Court.

Conversion involves knowingly and intentionally taking temporary control of another person’s property, according to the Indiana criminal code.

Long was also found guilty of failing to wear a seat belt in a Gas City court in 2017 and convicted of speeding in a Monroe Circuit Court in 2005.

“Mr. Long had not been assigned to any patrol capacity or duties during his tenure at the department, and had been assigned during the last eight weeks to front desk duties while in training at the department,” the city’s press release states.

Due to COVID-19, the academy was conducting satellite training at various locations including the Anderson Police Department, according to the press release. Long was not part of the first satellite class. The next regular class is scheduled to begin in August.

In its press release, the city said a person may be considered for employment despite having a record of prior moving vehicle infractions or prior misdemeanors, depending on a number of factors including facts and circumstances of the event, the disposition of a case and the length of time since an incident occurred.

“Under Indiana law, an employer may not refuse employment to a person who has been granted an expungement,” the press release states. “A person may not be considered for employment if they have a felony conviction. Persons who have had felony convictions commuted by the governor through a pardon may be considered.”

The city declined any additional comment due to pending charges and the fact that Long was no longer a city employee.