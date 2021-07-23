Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches
Strawberry and rhubarb, a classic sweet and tart summer fruit combination never tasted better than in an ice cream sandwich. This weekend, chill off from a long day in the heat with a berry sweet cookie and dairy-free ice cream made with seasonal fruits and fresh thyme. Adding herbs to sweet desserts brings in a savory component and creates a nice balance. Not only does this treat taste delicious, but it's also considered a healthier dessert than most.wtbdfm.com
