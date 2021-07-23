Cancel
Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

By Hailey Welch
Strawberry and rhubarb, a classic sweet and tart summer fruit combination never tasted better than in an ice cream sandwich. This weekend, chill off from a long day in the heat with a berry sweet cookie and dairy-free ice cream made with seasonal fruits and fresh thyme. Adding herbs to sweet desserts brings in a savory component and creates a nice balance. Not only does this treat taste delicious, but it's also considered a healthier dessert than most.

97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com
