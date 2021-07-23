Police: Man called 911 to report fraud after drug transaction wouldn’t go through

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police in South Carolina said a man called 911 to report fraud after a drug transaction he was trying to make through an app wouldn’t go through. Police said the man called to report fraud after trying to buy marijuana through CashApp. Twenty seconds after he called 911, the man called back and said that “he has changed his mind and no longer wants to speak with police,” according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.