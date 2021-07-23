Mountain goat cull back on this fall in GTNP

MOOSE, WY— The mountain goat cull will occur again this fall, Grand Teton National Park announced today July 23. The program is set to run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 25. This time around, the park will only use qualified volunteers who had participated in the program last year. The park will not be accepting new applicants. Past volunteers will once again be required to undergo a background check, and may not have active warrants, past wildlife violations, or violations associated with Grand Teton National Park. Volunteers identified as shooters must successfully pass a mandatory firearm proficiency evaluation. All volunteers are United States citizens and at least 18 years of age.