Boston, MA

FROM THE LIBRARY: Summer miles

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather gets warm, my thoughts turn to traveling. I love to break from some of my regular routines and hit the road. Whether I’m returning to places I’ve enjoyed before or discovering new wonders, I love that feeling I get when I lock my front door and step off on my next adventure. In between adventures I enjoy reading about places to explore, looking at photographs of places I want to visit, watching movies and television shows filmed in exotic locations, and listening to music from all around the world. My family clearly knew me when this last father’s day when they gave me “The Bucket List: 1,000 Adventures Big & Small” edited by Kath Stathers. When you search our catalog for guidebooks to outdoor recreation, Stathers’ book is one of the first results — out of 124 titles at this moment in time. Clearly there are a lot of adventures to be had!

