Hallmark Channel Star Paul Greene, Fiancée Kate Austin Expecting Baby Boy: 'I Was Born to Be a Dad'

Hallmark Channel star Paul Greene will be a dad for the second time when the baby boy he is expecting with fiancé Kate Austin is born on Thanksgiving Day. "I love being a dad," Greene, 47, who plays Dr. Carson Shepherd on the Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart and also has a new Hallmark Christmas movie on the books, tells PEOPLE. "It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad."