RAGBRAI headed out of Sac City today on the second day of the week-long trek across the state. Riders started in Le Mars Sunday, and several say it is that warm hospitality that brings them back year after year to ride across the Hawkeye state. Randy Murphy is from the Louisville, Kentucky area and says his first ride was back in 2005, the last time Le Mars had hosted the event. He did the first ride as a challenge to see if he could.