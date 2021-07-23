3 people shot at NE Portland bar, suspect still at large

(Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Police said one person is in critical condition and a suspect is still at large after three people were shot inside a bar in northeast Portland Thursday night, KGW reports.

The shooting occurred at the Venture Inn Bar on Northeast 141st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in the Argay neighborhood around 10:01 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found one man who had been shot in the chest, another who had been shot in the upper leg and a woman who had been shot in the hip. Police applied first aid to the victims until paramedics arrived.

Before officers arrived at the scene, a group of patrons were able to tackle the suspect and wrestle the gun away from him. They attempted to hold him down until police arrived but he was able to escape. The gun was turned over to police and has been placed in evidence.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-201085.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case. Report a tip anonymously here.

Portland police said Friday that there have been 651 shootings this year in Portland, compared to 365 in 2020 and 222 in 2019.