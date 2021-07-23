Cancel
Otero County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tularosa and La Luz.

