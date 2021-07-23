Cancel
Calhoun County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Calhoun; Jersey; Madison; Monroe; St. Clair HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Jefferson MO, Lincoln MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO Counties. In Illinois, Calhoun IL, Jersey IL, Madison IL, Monroe IL and Saint Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

