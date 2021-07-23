The Frozen Honey TikTok Trend You Need To Try This Summer

There is a new life-changing vegan life hack going around on TikTok where people are putting blocks of tofu into a waffle maker. While it seems as though many viral TikTok trends are hit or miss, we can confidently say that this one is definitely worth all the hype that it has received. This hack is perfect for anyone who isn’t a huge fan of the consistency of eating cooked tofu on its own, or just wants to switch things up. Plus, it saves you all the hassle of dealing with tofu that’s sticking to the pan. Once you try making tofu this way, it will become the new standard practice in your life.