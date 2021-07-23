Hall of Fame Class for 2021 Announced by Cambridge Athletics
Continuing to recognize and showcase a strong tradition of athletic excellence, the 2021 Hall of Fame Class has been announced by the Cambridge Bobcat Hall of Fame Committee. This year’s group consists of six individuals and two teams. It is with great pride and excitement that the Cambridge Athletic Department will host its’ annual hall of fame weekend September 9-10 to welcome the following inductees along with family and friends:cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
