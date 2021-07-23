Hall of Fame Class for 2021 Announced by Cambridge Athletics

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the order of their ceremony for both the Centennial Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 the first weekend in August. The Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 PM between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The enshrinement of the two Hall of Fame classes will take place on Saturday evening for the 2020 class and Sunday evening for the class of 2021.