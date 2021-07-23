Cancel
7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia highest since March, health officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - For the first time in more than 100 days, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia has climbed above 1,000, health officials say. According to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the 7-day average for new cases was 1,051, a number that has not been seen since March 22. New daily cases exceeded the thousand mark on Wednesday and have continued to progressively climb each day.

