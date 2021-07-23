Man accused in Cobb County golf course killings formally indicted on 15 charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused in a triple murder that rocked a Cobb County community has been formally charged in the killings.

Bryan Rhoden was indicted Thursday on 15 charges in the killings of Gene Siller, the golf pro at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson. They were found dead at the golf course in July.

Authorities said Rhoden bound two of the victims with tape and shot them. The third was shot to death.

Rhoden is facing three charges of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.

In 2016, Channel 2 Action News covered a shootout involving Rhoden at Georgia State University.

Police said Rhoden, 18 at the time, shot the driver of a Honda, 19-year-old Shelton Flournoy II, three times while attempting to sell him and a passenger drugs. Rhoden was shot once in the chest.

