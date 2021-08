What does 24 hours look like with rising star Madelyn Cline? Turns out, it includes lots of coffee, horseback riding, and a casual hike to the Hollywood sign. Vogue recently caught up with the actor in L.A. a few days before she heads to Greece to film Knives Out 2—and together, we squeezed in as much fun as we could before her work life picks up again. “I’m terrified,” she laughs of her grueling schedule ahead. “I’ve never had a schedule like this. But it’s very exciting. It feels like it’s all happening at once.”