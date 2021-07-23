Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rene Russo Honors 'Lethal Weapon' Director Richard Donner: 'He Made Me Believe I Could Do This'

By Brent Lang
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1992, “Lethal Weapon 3” was dominating the box office, but audiences didn’t leave the theater talking about the outrageous stunts or Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s buddy act. Rather, it was Rene Russo, a model-turned actress with a few minor roles in films like “Major League,” who stole the movie right out from under her A-list co-stars. Her turn as Sergeant Lorna Cole, a tough-talking internal affairs agent, fully capable of dodging bullets and kicking the crap out of the bad guys, was a breath of fresh air at a time when action movies were male-dominated affairs.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Wheeler
Person
Rene Russo
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal Weapon#Hollywood Legacy#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Lethal Weapon 5 Could Still Happen with Mel Gibson Directing Says Corey Feldman

The odds of Lethal Weapon 5 seemingly diminished following the passing of director Richard Donner. However, there still seems to be a chance that the sequel could happen with star Mel Gibson taking the reins. The first four Lethal Weapon movies, each of which co-starred Gibson alongside Danny Glover, were all directed by Donner. Prior to his death, Donner had said that he planned for Lethal Weapon 5 to serve as his final movie as a filmmaker.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mel Gibson Might End Up Directing Lethal Weapon 5

Based on what we heard from all of the key players involved prior to Richard Donner’s recent passing, a script for Lethal Weapon 5 exists. Danny Glover said the draft he read had the potential to be something extraordinary, while Mel Gibson confirmed late last year that the screenplay was being written.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And 10 Other Great Richard Donner Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some directors whose names alone are synonymous with adventure, thrills, and all other emotions we seek at the movies and I firmly believe that the late Richard Donner is such a filmmaker. The man who helped bring Superman to the big screen in one of the most cherished DC movies of all time, helmed all four action-packed installments of the Lethal Weapon movies, and directed many other undisputed classics passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. In honor of his lasting legacy, and we have compiled what we believe are the best Richard Donner movies with info on where they are streaming or available to rent online, starting with the movie that made the world believe a man could fly.
Moviessanjuanjournal.com

Director Richard Donner left his mark on Hollywood and the San Juans

Producer and director Richard Donner, who passed July 5, left a lasting effect on both the cinema world and the San Juan Islands. Donner was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 24, 1930. The beginning of his long-lasting and influential career began in 1961 when he directed his first film titled “X-15,” which was about the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s rocket program. In 1968, he filmed “Salt and Pepper,” starring Rat Pack members Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford. Jerry Lewis of the Rat Pack also worked as a co-director for the film.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Matt Damon reveals sinister Departed rewrite Jack Nicholson suggested

Matt Damon has revealed that Jack Nicholson made some writing contributions to Martin Scorsese’s award-winning 2006 thriller movie, The Departed. During a recent interview, the actor shared behind the scenes stories about script changes that happened while filming, telling fans and movie-goers that Nicholson is an actor full of ideas, who also considers himself to be “a fucking great writer.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando's Bizarre Western: 'The Missouri Breaks'

M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old takes place on a mysterious beach where people age rapidly. As one character descends into madness, though, it's not that predicament which plagues him. He's fixated on something he can't remember: what movie starred Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando? "Jack Nicholson! Marlon Brando!" The man, played by Rufus Sewell, laments. And unless a Western fanatic (like me) was sitting in the theater with you screaming out "The Missouri Breaks!" you might be wondering the same question.
CelebritiesCollider

What Happened to Bruce Willis?

Nine years ago, Bruce Willis seemed to be primed for a career renaissance. The longtime action star had taken on some unorthodox roles in a pair of offbeat projects that were paying off nicely. Thanks to his turns in acclaimed dramas like Moonrise Kingdom and Looper, it suddenly looked like Willis was entering a new chapter of his career. Perhaps this performer would be transitioning from solely starring in action films and comedies to tackling riskier fare from beloved auteurs as he had occasionally done with supporting turns in films like Pulp Fiction and Nobody’s Fool. Considering how well Willis had done in his 2012 forays in this vein, the future looked bright for the actor.
Movieshanditv.com

Did Clint Eastwood play these movie roles before or after Rawhide?

While Clint Eastwood’s time on Rawhide isn’t the only reason he became a movie star, a certain spaghetti Western trilogy certainly helped as well, it was undoubtedly a huge part of it. After all, it’s hard to see him making the leap from bit parts in shows and uncredited roles in movies to A-list status without first appearing in living rooms across the country every week.
Moviesramascreen.com

First Behind-The-Scenes Image of Neil Marshall’s THE LAIR Starring Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk, Jamie Bamber

I’ve received this announcement of Neil Marshall’s new horror action thriller film – THE LAIR – featuring newly announced cast Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk and Jamie Bamber. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights. Principal Photography underway in Hungary. Check out further details here below including the first behind the scenes image featuring Neil Marshall at work. Photo Credit: Réka Valkai.
CelebritiesHastings Tribune

Matt Damon always tries to be in Steve Soderbergh's films

Matt Damon has admitted he tries to land a role in every Steven Soderbergh movie. The 50-year-old actor - who has worked with the filmmaker on the likes of the 'Ocean's Trilogy', 2009 crime comedy 'The Informant' and 2013 drama 'Behind the Candelabra' - opened up on how his cameo in 'No Sudden Move' came about.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy