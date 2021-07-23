Rene Russo Honors 'Lethal Weapon' Director Richard Donner: 'He Made Me Believe I Could Do This'
In the summer of 1992, “Lethal Weapon 3” was dominating the box office, but audiences didn’t leave the theater talking about the outrageous stunts or Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s buddy act. Rather, it was Rene Russo, a model-turned actress with a few minor roles in films like “Major League,” who stole the movie right out from under her A-list co-stars. Her turn as Sergeant Lorna Cole, a tough-talking internal affairs agent, fully capable of dodging bullets and kicking the crap out of the bad guys, was a breath of fresh air at a time when action movies were male-dominated affairs.www.seattlepi.com
