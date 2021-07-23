Free meals for kids available at 2,500 sites in Minnesota this summer

Minnesota Department of Education, Facebook

More than 2,500 sites have been approved to provide free meals to all kids under the age of 18 in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Education announced Friday.

Minnesota schools and community organizations are now using the USDA Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option to feed children across the state, a news release says, noting this service helps close the nutrition gap by providing access to healthy meals to students so they can return in the fall ready to learn.

“Every child in Minnesota deserves to have access to nutritious meals every day,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement. “We are grateful for the more than 2,500 school and community partners across Minnesota ensuring families will continue to be able to access nutritious, free meals during the summer months.”

These meals are available in school, curbside, via grab and go or delivered to bus stops or homes.

These summer meal sites can provide meals until schools begin. Families can check the Free Meals for Kids app, available to download via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, or visit the Hunger Impact Partners website to find details about meal site operational days and times. You can also call the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1151, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.