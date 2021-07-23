Cancel
Environment

Very hot and humid weekend ahead, triple digit heat index expected

By Gabriella Gomez
KSNT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

