Very hot and humid weekend ahead, triple digit heat index expected
*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.www.ksnt.com
Comments / 0