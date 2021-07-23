Cancel
Intelligent LED Control Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Glo Rev 2' programmable LED controller has been developed by Anaveo Labs as an Arduino-compatible solution fo customizing the lighting effects of up to 300 LEDs. The compact controller boasts a WiFi-enabled functionality that can be monitored via the accompanying smartphone app and will connect to systems via a USB-C connection. Users can make use of three and four-pin LED strip connectivity, while also enjoying peace of mind thanks to a series of rugged connectors.

www.trendhunter.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Control Systems#Smartphone App#Wifi#Arduino#Anaveo Labs#Wifi#Usb#Led
