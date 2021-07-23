Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamitos, CA

Sunburst Class 28 arrives to JFTB

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Chargers platoon arrive and check in on intake day and family members look on, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. For the next five months, the candidates will live and go to school on base. Sunburst is one of three National Guard Youth ChalleNGe programs facilitated by the California Military Department and its focus is on reclaiming the lives of at-risk teens.

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamitos, CA
Government
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bruins#Firehawks#U S Army Spec#Aerotech News And Review#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy