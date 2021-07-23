Sunburst Class 28 arrives to JFTB

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Chargers platoon arrive and check in on intake day and family members look on, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. For the next five months, the candidates will live and go to school on base. Sunburst is one of three National Guard Youth ChalleNGe programs facilitated by the California Military Department and its focus is on reclaiming the lives of at-risk teens.