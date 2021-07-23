Report: Cole Popovich No Longer Part Of Patriots Coaching Staff, Decision Related To COVID-19 Vaccine
BOSTON (CBS) — The New England offensive line figures to be a pretty talented group in 2021. But that unit will have some changes in regards to who is coaching them. Cole Popovich, who served as New England’s co-offensive line coach last year with Carmen Bricillo, is not returning to the Patriots staff in 2021, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Bricillo will now serve as the team’s lone offensive line coach.boston.cbslocal.com
