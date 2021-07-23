Necromunda: Hired Gun adds slow-motion feature in third patch

One accessibility feature that many modern games have adopted comes in the form of a slow-motion toggle. Metal Gear Solid 5, for example, could slow the game down to give players a chance to react to whoever spotted them. Celeste received particular attention for its Assist Mode, which allows players to tweak the game speed to their liking. Although games tend to include these features at launch, some titles add them post-release through content updates. Necromunda: Hired Gun now serves as one such example, as its recently released third patch added a slow-motion mechanic to the game. Players can check out the full patch notes on publisher Focus Home Interactive’s forums.