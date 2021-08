As fast as Katie Ledecky has swam at the 2021 Olympics, she was even faster putting to rest any speculation on her Olympic future following her final event in Tokyo. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Friday, her second individual gold of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and was asked immediately after by NBC's Michele Tafoya how she would know if this would be her last Olympics. Ledecky responded that she expects to race at least in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and maybe the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.