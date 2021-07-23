Thought for the Week: Be light

As we round out the theme of To Be Free for this month, I thought it appropriate to look at the topic of “Be Light.” There are various angles to look at this subject. One being from simply a physical standpoint. Stop and just take a moment to consider the amount of “stuff” you have in your possession. The longer we live the more “stuff” we seem to accumulate. I sometimes envy those people who keep a very simple lifestyle, who own few possessions. It seems just when I pat myself on the back for clearing out a cupboard or two, I look in another room and see more things that could be cleared out. Letting go of physical items absolutely lightens our load and frees us in so many ways.