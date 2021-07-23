Drive puts tech in homes
Through the end of October, Computers 2 Kids, along with support from Cox Communications, the San Diego Regional Chamber, San Diego County Office of Education, and San Diego Council member Chris Cate, are collecting and refurbishing tech devices through the “Meet the Need” computer drive to meet the need of San Diego County students. San Diego residents and businesses are asked to donate computers, laptops, and tablets that they no longer use, but can be refurbished for low-income families and kept out of landfills.thealpinesun.com
