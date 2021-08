League of Legends players who’ve been active in the game throughout the past week or so have had the chance to delve further into the Rise of the Sentinels event. If you haven’t looked into it much at all, you’ve undoubtedly been getting the prompts to progress through it and collect rewards, but for those who have been participating, those prompts haven’t been coming quite as quickly as they would’ve hoped due to a slower-than-expected rate of progression. Riot Games said it’ll be alleviating some of those frustrations on July 22nd with an update that’ll add a repeatable mission for players to complete.