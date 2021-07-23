Cancel
Happy birthday Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore (listen to new Barker remix of “Mandrill”)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Gore, who's been Depeche Mode's chief songwriter for nearly four decades, turns 60 today (7/23). Happy birthday, Martin!. As a present to us, Martin has shared the Barker remix of "Mandrill" from the upcoming The Third Chimpanzee Remixed album which will be out August 20 via Mute. Barker's remix starts off foreboding and methodical before before becoming more of a banger. Check that out below.

