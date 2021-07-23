Happy birthday Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore (listen to new Barker remix of “Mandrill”)

You may know Anna Prior as Metronomy's very able drummer, but she's now also a solo artist having just released her debut single. "The initial demo of this song was called 'Housey_4' - as I had absolutely 100% intended to write some house music," says Anna. "But during lockdown, Joe Mount from Metronomy had set me a task to create a cover of a Buena Vista Social Club song for an episode of Metronomy TV. I was addicted to reggaeton beats at the time and just wanted to make the most reggaeton drum loops I could. The drum intro to 'Thank You For Nothing' is one of those reggaeton experiments."