Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 24

By Reporter Sadie Mae Mace
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 9 days ago

Country Rodeo Finals set for 7 p.m.

–The California Mid-State Fair announced that the Country Rodeo Finals will take place at the 2021 Mid-State Fair this Saturday, July 24. The exciting night of local rodeo action will take place in the Hearst Equestrian Center starting at 7 p.m.

The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of this area’s best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Team Penning, Barrel Racing, Match Roping, Ranch Rope & Brand, Double Mugging and Mixed Ribbon Roping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9oTe_0b64OUkm00

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday

8 a.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Rich Smucker: Through The Knot Wood Art Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
  • Dummy Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Kim Wakatsuki: Critique and Floral Design Demonstration @ Flower Building

2 p.m.

  • 4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
  • African Violet Society: Care & Propagation Demonstrations @ Flower Building

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions show! @ Headliner Stage

6:30 p.m.

  • Public Contest – Cupcake Challenge @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Finals @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Wild The Coyote – Music @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

  • Blue Öyster Cult @ Frontier Stage

