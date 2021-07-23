I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Premiere Details Revealed by Amazon
During today's Comic-Con@Home panel for Amazon Prime Video, showrunner Sara Goodman confirmed that her TV series adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer would be debuting on the streaming service this October. Despite the various complications due to the coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing protocols, the series was filmed this year, with fans largely being kept in the dark about the experience. This new YA series is inspired by the book of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film in 1997, which would go on to earn two sequels. Stay tuned for details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series before its October premiere.comicbook.com
Comments / 0