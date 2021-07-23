Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Premiere Details Revealed by Amazon

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Comic-Con@Home panel for Amazon Prime Video, showrunner Sara Goodman confirmed that her TV series adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer would be debuting on the streaming service this October. Despite the various complications due to the coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing protocols, the series was filmed this year, with fans largely being kept in the dark about the experience. This new YA series is inspired by the book of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film in 1997, which would go on to earn two sequels. Stay tuned for details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series before its October premiere.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Iseman
Person
Brianne Tju
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Amazon Prime Video#Inhumans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s throwback season on streamers this weekend. Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney Plus to whisk audiences back to the old-timey adventure flicks of the 80s (that themselves were evoking serials from decades before that), while Amazon Prime’s The Pursuit of Love switches up the period drama formula by merging the electric rock of the 90s with a conventional 20s setting.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Netflix is continuing its summer slate of content with a jam-packed August. Two exciting new reality series are coming to the streamer with “Cooking With Paris” and “Sparking Joy.” The former, out Aug. 4, follows Paris Hilton as she takes on recipes with her favorite celebrity friends. In “Sparking Joy,” premiering on Aug. 31, organizing expert Marie Kondo shows how the fundamentals of her tidying method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. Starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez, the third and final installment of “The Kissing Booth” film trilogy premieres on Aug. 11, while Addison Rae makes her feature...
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in August 2021

This month's streaming highlights include a murder-mystery series featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Ewan McGregor Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If there’s one thing Stephen King hates, it’s adaptations of his work making huge deviations from the source material, which is why he’s one of the very few people who prefers the 1997 miniseries of The Shining to Stanley Kubrick’s classic movie, because it’s more faithful to the book. Who wrote screenplay to the three-episode event? Stephen King, of course.
TV & VideosPosted by
Williamson Source

What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. 1Coming to Netflix in August 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Wheel of Time: Amazon Reveals TV Series First Look & Release Date

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings adaptation has gotten a lot of press as the biggest budget TV series, but let us not forget the other TV adaptation based on an epic fantasy book series the streamer also has in the works. I’m talking, of course, about Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved Wheel of Time series, which is set to star Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike. Even though Amazon has already begun production on the second season of this fantasy epic, we’ve yet to get much insight into what the first season might look like or be. That changed (slightly) today, when Amazon debuted a first look poster and announced a premiere date for Wheel of Time as part of its SDCC@Home panel.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amazon's A League Of Their Own TV Show: The Cast And 5 Quick Things We Know About The Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the summer of 1992, Penny Marshall introduced the world to Dottie Hinson, her kid sister Kit, and the rest of the Rockford Peaches in instant classic, A League of Their Own. Well, fans of one of the great sports movies of our time will soon to get to relive the magic of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League when the A League of Their Own TV show on Amazon makes its debut at some point in the not-so-distant future.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Movies and TV Series You Can’t Miss This Summer

This summer many cinemas are about to resume their ordinary activity and wait for a lot of visitors to watch brand new films. For the home people, streaming services are also preparing TV series that can captivate our attention for a long time. Some films just got their logical continuation, but some others are the stories we have never seen before. Summer is a season for not only parties and road trips, but also the time when a lot of youngsters call their friends, buy some snacks (especially popcorn), and choose the option: TV series or movies. Quite a dilemma, right? Nevertheless, you can watch everything because it’s a holiday! You are not limited to endless paperwork and you could do whatever you want! Why don’t you just use your laptop and free time not for boring tasks, but for relaxing and forgetting about all daily routines? Find the films you must not miss in summer 2021 to remain a cinematography geek.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's What If...?: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Have you ever wondered how your favorite characters from the Marvel movies could have ended up if certain events canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had turned out differently? Well, soon you will not have to think about it for yourself because What If…?, one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows, aims to explore that question by reinventing the timeline with a series of individual animated one-shots. Just like all the best Marvel movies, there is plenty of mystery that still surrounds this Disney+ exclusive, but the following is a quick, convenient guide of everything that we can tell you about it so far, such as when you can expect to stream it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy