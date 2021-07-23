Cancel
Education

‘Still here, willing to learn’: Students learn endangered language, connect with Tsimshian culture

By Molly Lubbers, KRBD - Ketchikan
ktoo.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain or shine, Terri Burr is meeting with students every Tuesday and Thursday until August 12 to spread knowledge about the Tsimshian language — and culture. She keeps the atmosphere fun, with her animated storytelling and teaching prompting giggles. That informality is intentional, Burr said. Sponsored by Ketchikan Indian Community, the class is free to the public, and you don’t need to be a tribal member to join.

