‘Still here, willing to learn’: Students learn endangered language, connect with Tsimshian culture

(Undated) – Following last night’s school board meetings it appears that students will be heading back to in-person classes mask-free. All four of the schools in the county have adopted some variation of a “pre-COVID” protocol as well as ISBE mitigation that allows for local control. Many will be following the recommendations from the IDPH and CDC advising masks only for those not fully vaccinated. The Oblong Unit 4 Board voted last night to move fully to “pre-COVID” protocols. According to Oblong Superintendent, Jeff Patchett, this move is “inclusive of all pre-COVID protocols.” Students will head back to classes next month.