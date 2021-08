One of the most enticing aspects of Windows 11 is the widgets panel. Windows 11 has brought for us a brand new widget dashboard that looks way cleaner and sleeker than ever and gives you quick access to traffic, weather, news, stocks, and whatnot. You can easily access the Widgets panel or Widgets dashboard from the Taskbar itself or press Windows + W. However, many users using the Windows insider builds have observed that widgets are not working on their Windows 11 PC. They either are not able to open the widgets menu or simply see blank widgets. If that’s you, you have come to just the right place.