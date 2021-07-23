Shelby County Juvenile Probation Department Giving Away Backpacks

July 23, 2021 - The Shelby County Juvenile Probation Department will be giving away backpacks, basic school supplies, and personal hygiene kits on Tuesday and Thursday, August 3rd and 5th between the hours of 10am to 6pm at their office located at 305 Nacogdoches Street in Center. The supplies were donated to the department by Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG). Students must be enrolled in a school district within Shelby County and have to be in grades 1 through 5. For further information you may contact their office at 936-598-4587. There are limited supplies and they will be given out on a first come-first serve basis.