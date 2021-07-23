Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TX

Shelby County Juvenile Probation Department Giving Away Backpacks

By Submitted by Veronica Berry
scttx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 23, 2021 - The Shelby County Juvenile Probation Department will be giving away backpacks, basic school supplies, and personal hygiene kits on Tuesday and Thursday, August 3rd and 5th between the hours of 10am to 6pm at their office located at 305 Nacogdoches Street in Center. The supplies were donated to the department by Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG). Students must be enrolled in a school district within Shelby County and have to be in grades 1 through 5. For further information you may contact their office at 936-598-4587. There are limited supplies and they will be given out on a first come-first serve basis.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
Shelby County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Shelby County, TX
Center, TX
Government
Center, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#East Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy