Album Review: DARKSIDE - Spiral

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKSIDE is back. Dave Harrington and Nicolas Jaar’s duo has returned with their sophomore album Spiral after a bit of time apart. The group broke out at the beginning of the last decade, releasing their debut album Psychic in 2013. They toured on that for about a year, before breaking up in 2014. It wasn’t acrimonious, they just went their separate ways, always keeping the door open for future collaboration and now the door has been walked through again with Spiral that has been quietly under works for the past few years. Given the output from Jaar over the past several years as himself and Againt All Logic, it is remarkable to see just how much these musicians can create so quickly.

