Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman Area Live Music Events This Weekend

By Michelle
Posted by 
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WOW, there's a lot going on this weekend. Fairs, festivals, rodeos and bands. What sounds good to you?. Friday, July 23rd: TRACE ADKINS with special guest Parmalee - at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, part of the Big Sky Country State Fair. Two separate ticket options: General Admission and Reserved Seating! General Admission offered at just $32.50, gets you stage-side viewing. Reserved Seating is $37.50, gets you your choice of seat in the covered section of the grandstand.

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Texas State
Gallatin County, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Government
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Live Music#Mt#Diy#Tent Rv Camping#Red Tractor Pizza Jazz#Gateway Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Big Sky, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Big Sky Country State Fair Shatters Attendance Record

The Big Sky Country State Fair has released attendance numbers for the fair, which took place at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds July 21-25. The Big Sky Country State Fair, presented by your local Montana Ford dealers shattered an attendance record on Wednesday, July 21. According to Dennis Voeller, the fair’s general manager, 14,500 people were in attendance at the fair on its first day.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman’s Newest BBQ Restaurant Open For Business

Well, I know where I will be going this weekend to have a nice hearty meal and fall into a food coma. Bourbon, Cocktails & BBQ has officially opened in Bozeman. Bourbon is located on Aspen Street and is setting itself up to be a fantastic restaurant away from busy Downtown Bozeman. The menu alone looks incredible.
Manhattan, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

After Five Decades, The Garden Café in Manhattan is Closing

For many years, residents of Manhattan and the surrounding area have been able to sit down for a homestyle breakfast or lunch at Nick's Garden Cafe, located on S. Broadway. Sadly, Saturday, July 24 is the last day for patrons to enjoy a meal at the quaint small-town cafe. The restaurant will be open from 6:00 a.m. until they run out of food on Saturday.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Current Bozeman Restaurant Moves Into 14 North Location

This is a big move by this restaurant and hopefully, this new location will help secure their future in downtown Bozeman. So I was driving downtown earlier and I noticed something interesting about the 14 North Bistro location, a new restaurant has moved in, or more so an existing restaurant has moved to their location. Pakeezah Authentic Indian moved from their location on Bozeman Avenue to the 14 North Bisto location on North Church Avenue across from SHINE Beer Sanctuary.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential. Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.
Big Sky, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Nelly And Carly Pearce Crushed Their Concerts Last Night

The Big Sky Country State Fair started with an excited crowd, lots of adult beverages, and two incredible performances, and it was perfect. Last night, Andersen Arena at the Big Sky Country State Fair was host to a sold-out crowd of over 5,000 screaming fans ready for their first big concert of 2021 and the first big show since the COVID-19 shutdown. People have been looking forward to this concert for months since they announced it.
Montana StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Best Food Truck in Montana Located in the Gallatin Valley

This food truck is not only beloved here in Bozeman but is well known throughout Montana due to the food being top-notch. Love Food came out with a list of the Top Food Truck in Your State and I am a huge fan of food trucks. We have so many great ones to choose from here in the Gallatin Valley and I half expected Love Food to choose a food truck somewhere in Missoula or Billings but they picked an iconic food truck here in Bozeman as the best and they deserve the title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy