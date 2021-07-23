Cancel
Kevin Smith Returns to the Quick Stop for Clerks III

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith rose to fame back in 1994 when his first film, Clerks, became an indie darling. He went on to use some of his Clerks characters in multiple follow-up comedies but made an official sequel to the movie in 2006. In fact, yesterday marked the 15th anniversary of the release of Clerks II. This week also saw the news that Lionsgate has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the long-awaited Clerks III, which is expected to go into production next month. Today, Smith took to Twitter to show off his most recent visit to the Quick Stop that started it all...

