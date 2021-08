Sound of Kalima have returned with a brand new single called "My Best Friend Hates Me" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Hi! We're Sound of Kalima, formerly known as Sal and Pete :) A few months ago we decided to take a songwriting and production course instructed by Charlie Puth to level up our skills and improve as songwriters. A few days into it, Sal had the initial idea for what became "My Best Friend Hates Me".