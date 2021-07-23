Air Quality Alert issued for Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cass; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Miami; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the Northwest and North Central Districts in Indiana...and is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night. High levels of fine particulates in the air due to smoke from western United States and southern Canada wildfires are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to additional fine particulate formation. These activities include...any outdoor burning or using gasoline powered lawn equipment. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma avoid prolonged outdoor exposure or exertion. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web site at www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.