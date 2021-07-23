Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause excess runoff to develop. Fast running water will quickly fill streams, creeks, arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS...NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL...SOUTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA...NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE AND WEST CENTRAL MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Holman, or 10 miles west of Mora, moving southwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain is occurring, and flooding will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Taos, northwestern San Miguel, southeastern Rio Arriba, northeastern Santa Fe and west central Mora Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Southern Taos#Doppler
